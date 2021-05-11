Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$89.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$87.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$87.31.

GRT.UN stock opened at C$81.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$62.12 and a 52-week high of C$81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

