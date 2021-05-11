Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Gap Up to $19.39

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $19.87. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 5,334 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,348,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,322,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 165.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after acquiring an additional 779,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

