Graviocoin Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $5.14 million and $2,934.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.00646120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002436 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

