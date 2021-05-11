Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives $25.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRAY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graybug Vision by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $4.26 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

