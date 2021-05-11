Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading Down 6.8%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $23.18. 11,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,029,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

