Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives GBX 166.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.25 ($2.17).

GNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Greencore Group stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 165.50 ($2.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,659. The company has a market capitalization of £871.42 million and a P/E ratio of -65.04. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 177.30 ($2.32). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

