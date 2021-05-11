Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Shares of GTEC opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. Greenland Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

In related news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $610,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.