Greenleaf Trust Acquires 810 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $121.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

