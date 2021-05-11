Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $234.76 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $266.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.66 and its 200 day moving average is $201.41.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

