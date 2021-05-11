Greenleaf Trust Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Aflac by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aflac by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 156,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,392 shares of company stock worth $4,186,134. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

