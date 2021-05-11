Greenleaf Trust Has $743,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SAP were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.94. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
