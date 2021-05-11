Greenleaf Trust Has $743,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SAP were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.94. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

