Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,836 shares of company stock worth $8,423,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

