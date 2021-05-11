Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.08.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

