Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HSBC were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $77,348,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $6,812,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HSBC by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HSBC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSBC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.