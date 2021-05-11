Greenleaf Trust Invests $543,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

