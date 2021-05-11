Greenleaf Trust Makes New $543,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

