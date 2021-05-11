Greenleaf Trust Purchases 551 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day moving average of $157.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

