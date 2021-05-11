Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $617,316,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after acquiring an additional 143,912 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,965 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock opened at $720.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $704.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

