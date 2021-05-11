Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $137.79 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

