Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYRO stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a current ratio of 17.40. Ayro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10).

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

