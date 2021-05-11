Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,420 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,010,000 after buying an additional 4,841,011 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,029,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 97,234 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 885.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 317,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 285,277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 547.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 260,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 220,075 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

