Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $160.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.09.

GH stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average is $140.44. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,791 shares of company stock valued at $66,302,655 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

