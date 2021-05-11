Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.94 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

HALO traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,321. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.13 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,998.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

