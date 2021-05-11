Halving Coin Price Tops $0.0416 on Exchanges (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00683460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00243534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.60 or 0.01191706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.46 or 0.00745190 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

