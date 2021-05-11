Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,300 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,648 shares of company stock valued at $39,487,395 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

