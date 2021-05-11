Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,514 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.