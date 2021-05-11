Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

