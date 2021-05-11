Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HAS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.72. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.