Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,800 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 56.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

