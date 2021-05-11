Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,200 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,054,522,000 after acquiring an additional 232,138 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $142,590,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after acquiring an additional 414,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average is $136.86. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

