Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €165.11 ($194.25).

HNR1 stock opened at €151.40 ($178.12) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €154.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €142.02.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

