Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 11,141.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,773 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sysco by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,223.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

