Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $168,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Biogen by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

BIIB opened at $275.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.