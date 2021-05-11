Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $67,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,929 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,895,000 after buying an additional 730,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

