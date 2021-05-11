Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $263.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.