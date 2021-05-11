Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

