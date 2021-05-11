Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Makes New $98,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.