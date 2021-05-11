Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 32,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $444.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.76 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

