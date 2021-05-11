Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,606 shares of company stock worth $149,193,960. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.81.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $288.49 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 369.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

