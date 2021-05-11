Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 3,528 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

