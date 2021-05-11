Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 75 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

