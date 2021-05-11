Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 949 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 93,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

PLT stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

