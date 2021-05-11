Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes $31,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 582,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after buying an additional 126,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00.

