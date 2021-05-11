Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €94.41 ($111.07).

HLAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of HLAG opened at €159.90 ($188.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €143.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €103.94. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52-week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion and a PE ratio of 30.33.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

