HAPI (HAPI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.30 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be bought for about $88.61 or 0.00159596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00083725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00063704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00106123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.13 or 0.00780124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.64 or 0.08841088 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

