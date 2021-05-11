Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.960 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSC shares. Argus upgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

