HC Wainwright Trims BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Target Price to $170.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 459.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $748.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after acquiring an additional 154,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,617,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

