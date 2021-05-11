Head-To-Head Analysis: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) versus Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) and Amarantus BioScience (OTCMKTS:AMBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarantus BioScience has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares uniQure and Amarantus BioScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uniQure -2,738.33% -59.64% -41.47% Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of uniQure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Amarantus BioScience shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of uniQure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Amarantus BioScience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares uniQure and Amarantus BioScience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uniQure $7.28 million 203.45 -$124.20 million ($3.11) -10.37 Amarantus BioScience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amarantus BioScience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than uniQure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for uniQure and Amarantus BioScience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uniQure 0 1 11 1 3.00 Amarantus BioScience 0 0 0 0 N/A

uniQure presently has a consensus target price of $68.46, suggesting a potential upside of 112.28%. Given uniQure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe uniQure is more favorable than Amarantus BioScience.

Summary

uniQure beats Amarantus BioScience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol Myers-Squibb Company; Gen-X; and Synpromics Limited. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Amarantus BioScience Company Profile

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis. Its therapeutic products in development comprise Eltoprazine, a small molecule drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease Levadopa-Induced Dyskinesia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders; and mesencephalic-astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor for the treatment of various animal models, including retinitis pigmentosa and retinal artery occlusion. It also develops NuroPro, a neurodegenerative disease diagnostic platform with application in Parkinson's disease; BC-SeraPro, an oncology diagnostic platform with application in breast cancer; and PhenoGuard platform for neurrotrophic factor discovery. In addition, the company develops Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS), a cell therapy-based autologous skin replacement product that is in mid-stage clinical development for the treatment of life-threatening severe burns. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research and Rutgers University. The company was formerly known as Amarantus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.