Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after purchasing an additional 278,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after buying an additional 188,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,813,000 after acquiring an additional 235,945 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.