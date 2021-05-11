HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $525.06 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002713 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $525.06 million and $108,326.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006185 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001111 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002146 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00052120 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.